Jaguars stun Bills in low-scoring affair to claim 2nd win of season

Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo's star quarterback with the same first and last names turned over the ball three times, including twice in the second half. He didn't have a second-half turnover in any previous game this season.
The Bills (5-3) lost for the second time in seven games. The Jaguars (2-6) rebounded from a debacle at Seattle a week ago.
JOSH ALLEN SACKS JOSH ALLEN.
Buffalo's Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two interceptions and a fumble.
The first of two deciding moments came on a third-and-2 play at the Jaguars 37 with about 5 1-2 minutes remaining. Allen fumbled after getting pressured by Dawuane Smoot. The other Josh Allen recovered.
Buffalo got the ball back in the waning minutes and advanced to the Jaguars 39. But Smoot sacked Allen on third down. It was Jacksonville's fourth sack of the day.
Allen and Allen had been looking forward to this meeting, although Buffalo's Allen made it clear he didn't want to get acquainted with Jacksonville's Allen in the backfield. It nonetheless happened when Allen beat Dion Dawkins off the edge.
The players with the same first and last name had never meet before Sunday even though they were both selected with the seventh pick in consecutive NFL drafts. They have exchanged messages via social media.
Tucker's FG lifts Ravens over Vikings in OT
Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
It was another agonizing loss for the Vikings (3-5), who have not dropped a game all season by more than seven points.
The Ravens took a 31-24 lead on Le'Veon Bell's 1-yard run with 3:29 remaining in regulation. The Vikings tied it on a 1-yard scoring pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen with 1:03 to play.
Cousins had thrown a 12-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on fourth-and-9 from the Baltimore 16 to keep that drive going.
Jackson threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran for 120 yards on 21 carries. It was his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, tying Michael Vick's regular-season record for quarterbacks.
Broncos spoil Prescott's return in win over Cowboys
Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL's No. 1 offence when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys' six-game winning streak.
The Broncos (5-4) sacked Prescott twice, both by rookie Jonathon Cooper for the first of his career, and generally made him uncomfortable in their first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller.
Still, the Broncos got their offence moving with the running game. They handed Dallas its first double-digit deficit of the season at 13-0 on Bridgewater's 41-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, who beat NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs at the goal line.
The lead reached 30-0 in the Broncos' seventh consecutive victory in the series, a streak that goes back to 1995. Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Malik Turner in the final five minutes.
Browns steamroll rival Bengals
Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Cleveland Browns, sparked by cornerback Denzel Ward's early 99-yard interception return for a TD, capped a chaotic week by smashing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 on Sunday.
The Browns (5-4) came in desperate for a win after dropping three of four. Their situation turned dramatic on Wednesday when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was exiled for poor behaviour and the team decided to release him.
According to @EliasSports The Browns are the 4th team in NFL history to record a Pass TD, Rush TD and defensive TD of 60+ yards all in the same game. The other teams to achieve that feat are the 1966 Chiefs, 1966 Washington Football Team and 1967 Chargers.
But like last year, when Mayfield played more freely after Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury — at Cincinnati — Cleveland's QB was on target and the Browns put together their most complete game this season to humble the Bengals (5-4).
Leading 24-10 at halftime, the Browns put it away on Chubb's 70-yard TD sprint in the third quarter, triggering a wild celebration along Cleveland's sideline.
Patriots shut down Darnold to defeat Panthers
Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, J.C. Jackson returned one of three Sam Darnold interceptions for an 88-yard touchdown and the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-6 on Sunday for their fourth win in the past five games.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 106 yards from scrimmage before leaving the game with a head injury and Damien Harris and Hunter Henry scored touchdowns as the Patriots (5-4) improved to 4-0 on the road.
Darnold had another miserable outing for Carolina. He finished 16 of 33 for 172 yards with three picks, two of them by Jackson after the Panthers (4-5) reached the red zone. Darnold has been intercepted nine times and thrown only one touchdown in four career games against the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots.
