Josh Allen, Bills wake up in 2nd half to beat Dolphins
Titans keep rolling with OT win over Colts; Rams defeat Texans for 4th straight win
Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
After managing just 100 yards net offence through Buffalo's first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards.
The Bills went ahead 10-3 in the third quarter when Allen shrugged off Jaelan Phillips' bid to sack him and found a wide-open Gabriel Davis for an 8-yard touchdown reception. He followed that by capping a nine-play, 69-yard drive by hitting Stefon Diggs on a post route for a 19-yard TD.
Josh to the HOUSE!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/5rxWrp1gF6">pic.twitter.com/5rxWrp1gF6</a>—@BuffaloBills
The Dolphins cut the lead to 17-11 on Tua Tagovailoa's 1-yard plunge and 2-point conversion pass to Mike Gesicki early in the fourth quarter.
Allen, who waved good-bye to the Dolphins after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left, finished 29 of 42 for 249 yards passing, and had a team-best 55 yards rushing.
The Bills (5-2) rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by continuing their dominance over their AFC East rival. Buffalo beat Miami for a series-record seventh consecutive time.
Surging Titans down Colts for 4th straight victory
Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime Sunday to cap a wild game, giving the Tennessee Titans a wild 34-31 victory and control of the AFC South.
The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.
RANDY! 💪🏽<br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsIND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsIND</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/2PUpDq9pCQ">pic.twitter.com/2PUpDq9pCQ</a>—@Titans
Tennessee (6-2) has won four straight overall to take a three-game lead in the division and also has the third season sweep of the Colts in franchise history.
Indianapolis (3-5) has lost three straight in the series — this one coming in improbable fashion.
He made an ill-advised, left-handed forward flick that rookie Elijah Molden snatched out of the air and scored on a 2-yard return to break a 24-24 tie. It was Tennessee's first interception return for a score in 38 games.
Wentz shook it off quickly. On the ensuing series, he hooked up with Michael Pittman Jr. for 37 yards to get the ball across midfield on third down. Then Ashton Dulin drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty against Kevin Byard. Jonathan Taylor walked in for a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go.
Stafford tosses 3 TDs as Rams defeat Texans
Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Rams dominated the inept Houston Texans in every way in a 38-22 win Sunday.
It's the fourth straight victory for the Rams (7-1) and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans (1-7), their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.
Through his first 2 pass TD, Matthew Stafford has tied Kurt Warner for the 2nd-most pass TD in a player's first 8 games with a team.<br><br>According to <a href="https://twitter.com/EliasSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliasSports</a> with another pass TD Stafford would tie Patrick Mahomes for the most. <a href="https://t.co/bue8T2WzHT">pic.twitter.com/bue8T2WzHT</a>—@ESPNStatsInfo
Stafford threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the third, lifting Los Angeles to a 31-0 lead. That score was set up when Van Jefferson got free for a 68-yard reception two plays earlier.
The Rams added another touchdown when Stafford pitched the ball to Robert Woods in the backfield and he dashed 16 yards to make it 38-0 late in the third.
Kupp caught seven balls for 115 yards and Darrell Henderson had 90 yards rushing and two TDs, one on the ground and one on a 3-yard reception in the first quarter. Woods also had two touchdowns, scoring on a 2-yard reception in the second quarter.
Steelers overcome loss of kicker against Browns
Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss, this time on Halloween, as the Pittsburgh Steelers survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half in a 15-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers (4-3), who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play.
The Browns (4-4) had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then couldn't handle two passes from Baker Mayfield in the final 6:04. Mayfield returned to the lineup after missing one game with a left shoulder injury
As he promised, Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett came in costume — dressed as the Grim Reaper, with his outfit accented by a scythe and the names of quarterbacks he had sacked written on his cape.
The Sack Reaper <a href="https://twitter.com/Flash_Garrett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Flash_Garrett</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> <a href="https://t.co/joiBCESzxI">pic.twitter.com/joiBCESzxI</a>—@Browns
Roethlisberger improved to 24-3-1 in starts against the rival Browns, including 12-2-1 in Cleveland. The 38-year-old finished 22 of 34 for 266 yards — 193 in the second half when the Steelers had no margin for error.
Punter Pressley Harvin III is Pittsburgh's backup kicker, but he was having enough trouble with kickoffs and never even attempted to kick the ball into the sideline net.
Roethlisberger's 2-yard TD pass — on fourth down — to tight end Pat Freiermuth put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left.
Without his kicker, Tomlin was forced to go for 2 for a second time, but Roethlisberger's pass was incomplete.
White leads Jets past Bengals in 1st start
Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
White overcame two early interceptions and also became the Jets' first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde had 481 on Christmas 2000, a span of 327 games. And he even left for a few plays with a neck injury.
With the Bengals (5-3) leading 31-20 in the fourth quarter, the Jets got an acrobatic touchdown by Ty Johnson, who took a short pass from White and tip-toed down the left sideline and reached over the goal line for a 19-yard score. It was initially ruled Johnson stepped out at the 2, but video review overturned the call and confirmed the touchdown.
WATCH | Bring It In panel discusses NFL's agreement to end 'race norming':
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?