Titans start fast to claim dominant win over Kansas City
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase lead Bengals past rival Ravens
Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score and the Tennessee Titans routed Kansas City 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games.
This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans (5-2) over teams that played for the AFC championship in January.
They edged Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night and followed that by simply dominating the two-time defending AFC champs as Tennessee jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead.
Kansas City (3-4) has lost two of three and dropped to 1-4 in the AFC this season. They also were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.
WILDKING 👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalTightEndsDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalTightEndsDay</a> <br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsTEN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsTEN</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/v9BsiL7jbG">pic.twitter.com/v9BsiL7jbG</a>—@Titans
This was the first time Patrick Mahomes had trailed by 27 at halftime and the third-largest halftime deficit for Kansas City since 1991. It was the worst since Kansas City trailed Pittsburgh 29-0 at the half on Oct. 2, 2016, and only the eighth time in franchise history that Kansas City had trailed by 27 or more at the half.
The Titans forced three turnovers — two by Mahomes — that they turned into 10 points. Denico Autry had two of the Titans' four sacks.
Mahomes exits late after taking knee to head
Mahomes was slow to get up after taking a knee to his head on the fourth sack by Autry. He went to the medical tent and didn't return with Chad Henne replacing him late. He finished with 206 yards passing and 35 yards rushing.
Kansas City won the toss and deferred. The Titans didn't look back despite three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan sitting out with a concussion.
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, Tennessee's biggest free agent signee, got his first sack this season to end Kansas City's opening drive.
Tannehill drove the Titans 97 yards on the ensuing drive, highlighted by a 46-yard throw to Brown initially ruled an incompletion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel won his challenge, and Tannehill finished the drive with a 24-yard TD pass to Brown, who had been dealing with food poisoning all week.
After linebacker Rashaan Evans' interception, Tannehill ran for a 2-yard TD and a 24-0 lead. Randy Bullock added his second field goal off Mahomes' fumble for the 27-0 lead.
Burrow, Chase shine as Bengals take down Ravens
Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory Sunday.
The Bengals (5-2) drew even with the Ravens (5-2) atop the division, a sign that Burrow and Chase might be ahead of schedule in turning around this struggling franchise. The former LSU teammates were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati's offense moved the ball pretty easily from the middle of the second quarter on.
Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He broke Speedy Thomas' franchise rookie record of 177 yards receiving, set in a 1969 game at Denver.
He said he was going to break records. <br><br>Watch on CBS <a href="https://t.co/xQWFlrj3YC">pic.twitter.com/xQWFlrj3YC</a>—@Bengals
Lamar Jackson threw for 257 yards and ran for 88, but he was sacked five times as the Ravens had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jackson found Marquise Brown for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put Baltimore up 17-13, but the Ravens' only lead of the game was brief.
Burrow needed only four plays to put Cincinnati back in front on a 32-yard strike to C.J. Uzomah. After a Baltimore punt, he connected with Chase on his long TD to make it a 10-point lead.
Chase came into the week with a league-best five catches of 40 yards or longer. On this one, he spun past a couple potential tacklers in the middle of the field, and then nobody was going to catch him.
Joe Mixon made it 34-17 with a 21-yard run in the fourth, and Samaje Perine added a 46-yarder.
