Mahomes dominates in win over Eagles, Andy Reid gets 100th victory as Kansas City HC
Bills roll through Texans en route to 3rd consecutive win
Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and Kansas City beat Philadelphia.
Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with Kansas City, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid's 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn't keep up with Kansas City's high-powered offence. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.
The two-time defending AFC champions (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.
Mahomes tossed TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City's three possessions in the first half. He finished with 278 yards passing and his interception was the only possession Kansas City didn't score a TD. Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.
Backflippin', touchdown-scorin'. <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cheetah</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsPHI</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/EMlse5qT7p">pic.twitter.com/EMlse5qT7p</a>—@NFL
Bills pummel Texans in shutout victory
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo's four interceptions, and the Bills suffocated the offensively inept Houston Texans in a 40-0 win on Sunday.
Micah Hyde, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson, in his first career start, each had interceptions, while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo overwhelmed rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his second career start.
The Bills limited Houston to 109 yards of offence — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to post their second shutout in three weeks. Buffalo, which blanked Miami 35-0 on Sept. 19, has two shutouts in a season for the first time since 1990.
Josh Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns — a 25-yarder and a 1-yarder, both to Dawson Knox — and an interception before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky with 8:03 remaining.
McKissic's acrobatic touchdown wins it for Washington
Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Returning to the metro area where he grew up, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington (2-2).
OH MY.<br><br>It’s a touchdown for <a href="https://twitter.com/JdMckissic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JdMckissic</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WashingtonFootball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WashingtonFootball</a> takes the lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsATL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsATL</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/8WGXRgpP6h">pic.twitter.com/8WGXRgpP6h</a>—@NFL
Browns defence dominates in low-scoring win over Vikings
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defence produced another dominant performance, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team as the Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 on Sunday.
Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland's two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota's quarterback and the Browns (3-1) again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success.
Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive by the Vikings (1-3), who took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal. The furthest they came was the 26-yard line, where they had one final play to tie the game. Cousins threw on the run into the end zone, where the ball fell incomplete.
Barkley's OT winner lifts Giants to 1st win
Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Saints, playing in New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants' comeback.
SAQUON FOR THE WIN! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/8yLyoD6tcR">pic.twitter.com/8yLyoD6tcR</a>—@NFL
Jones ran for a 2-point conversion to make it 21-18, then led the Giants to Graham Gano's tying, 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation.
After New York won the coin toss to start the extra period, Jones completed five passes for 67 yards to set up Barkley's winning score, giving the Giants (1-3) a last-play victory for a change after they'd lost on game-ending field goals the previous two weeks.
Cowboys continue rolling besting Panthers
Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL's No. 1 defence and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28 on Sunday.
Elliott finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.
Leading the Panthers in their first full game without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.
It was a different story for Darnold behind the line of scrimmage before getting hot in the passing game with the Panthers (3-1) trying to erase a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter in their first loss.
Jets pick up 1st win in OT over Titans
Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill — playing without injured receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown — marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions.
On second-and-5 from the Jets 26, Anthony Firkser couldn't hold onto a pass from Tannehill and then the Titans took a delay of game penalty. Tannehill threw incomplete to Jeremy McNichols, setting up the tying kick for Bullock — but the ball sailed wide of the left upright and sent the Jets (1-3) into a wild celebration.
THE <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYJETS</a> WIN IN OT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsNYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/wCnrbw0wg1">pic.twitter.com/wCnrbw0wg1</a>—@NFL
Coach Robert Saleh got his first win as a head coach, getting a Gatorade shower on the sideline from Ryan Griffin.
Bears get bounce back win defeating winless Lions
Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat winless Detroit.
Fields and the Bears (2-2) were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week. They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history.
Fields looked more comfortable, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee.
The Lions (0-4) remained winless under coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes and lost their eighth straight since beating the Bears.
