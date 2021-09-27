Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past 49ers with last-minute drive
Rams' Stafford throws 4 TDs to outduel Brady's Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Rodgers delivered for the Packers (2-1) after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play.
Green Bay had no timeouts but Rodgers completed passes of 25 and 17 yards to Adams to set up the game-winning kick and a raucous celebration in the end zone.
The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers (2-1) with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game. San Francisco had rallied from 17 points down to take the lead before getting crushed by Rodgers.
Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers to back-to-back wins after a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans. Rodgers had six TD passes and no interceptions in wins over San Francisco (2-1) and Detroit.
The Niners returned home following back-to-back road wins back East but struggled to slow down Rodgers.
Stafford powers Rams past Brady's Bucs
Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he outdueled Tom Brady and led the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.
The loss snapped the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers' 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak going back to last season.
Stafford was off target on five of his first six attempts before getting in a groove as the Rams (3-0) scored on their next six drives. His best pass of the game came early in the third quarter, when he connected with a wide-open DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard score to extend Los Angeles' lead to 21-7.
Stafford — who completed 27 of 38 — has three touchdown passes of at least 56 yards this season. Cooper Kupp had nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson finished with three receptions for 120 yards.
Brady — who completed 41 of 55 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) — joins Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw for more than 80,000 yards.
Mike Evans finished with eight receptions for 106 yards for the Bucs (2-1).
Allen tosses 4 TDs in Bills' rout of Washington
Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
It marked Allen's fifth career game with four TDs passing and 300 yards passing, one more than the team record held by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. And Allen's 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter was his 26th, breaking the franchise record for quarterbacks held by Jack Kemp.
Allen's 101 touchdowns rank fourth among Bills quarterbacks, and one behind Kemp.
Emmanuel Sanders scored twice, starting with a 28-yard catch to cap Buffalo's first drive. Zack Moss and tight end Dawson Knox also scored for the Bills (2-1) on catches of 7 and 14 yards.
Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard FG lifts Ravens over Lions
Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.
Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. The superstar quarterback spiked the ball and threw it away on the next two snaps. Then Tucker — who made a 61-yard kick to beat the Lions in Baltimore's previous visit to Detroit eight years ago — came out and made the record-breaking attempt.
Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead and ended up trailing in the final minute.
Garrett, Browns rough up rookie Fields in win over Bears
Myles Garrett recorded a franchise record 4 1/2 sacks on Justin Fields and Cleveland brought down Chicago's rookie quarterback nine times — holding him to one net yard passing — in his first NFL start as the Browns thumped the Bears 26-6 on Sunday.
Garrett had a field day against Fields, who was thrust into the lineup after veteran Andy Dalton injured his knee last week. The Bears (1-2) wanted to be patient and not play the No. 11 overall pick until he was ready.
The Browns (2-1) didn't cut him any breaks, and their defense, which had been criticized for its performances in the first two games, got it together at Fields' expense and held Chicago to only 47 yards and six first downs.
The former Ohio State star was under pressure from the start. He completed just 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards. The Bears' biggest offensive play came on a pass interference that wiped out an interception and gained 48 yards.
Cousins, Vikings cruise past Seahawks
Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime for Minnesota and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings accelerated past Seattle 30-17 on Sunday for their first win over the Seahawks in 12 years.
Alexander Mattison stepped in for the injured Dalvin Cook and racked up 171 total yards, rushing 18 times for 76 yards in the second half as the Vikings (1-2) seized control with 23 straight points. They beat Seattle for the first time with Pete Carroll as coach and Russell Wilson as the quarterback.
Wilson went 23 for 32 for 298 yards and a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf on the first drive, and Chris Carson carried 12 times for 80 yards and a second-quarter score.
Then a 44-yard kick by Jason Myers went wide left, ending his team-record streak of 37 straight field goals made, the fourth-longest in NFL history. The Seahawks never made it past the Minnesota 43-yard line after that.
Carlson's field goal gives Raiders OT win over Miami
Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
It marked the second time in the Raiders' first three games - both at home - they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime, also doing so against Baltimore in Week 1 on "Monday Night Football."
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to put Las Vegas on the Dolphins' 11-yard line to eventually set up the winning score.
Carr completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 386 yards and two touchdowns.
For the third straight game, Carr used his talented receiving depth, as the eight-year veteran completed passes to nine targets, led by Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, who each had a team-high five receptions. Renfrow also scored a touchdown.
With star running back Josh Jacobs sidelined with an ankle injury, Barber led the rushing game with 111 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.
Broncos throttle Jets for 1st 3-0 start since 2016
Von Miller led a Denver defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing in the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Denver is off to its first 3-0 start in five seasons thanks in part to a soft September schedule. But the victory could prove costly: the Broncos lost three more players to injuries, giving them seven so far.
Alexander Johnson had two of Denver's sacks of Wilson, the second pick in the NFL draft last April. Last week, the Broncos held the top overall selection, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, to 118 yards on 14-of-33 passing.
Wilson was 19 of 34 and was picked off by Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns in the fourth quarter. The Jets also turned it over on downs twice.
Teddy Bridgewater completed 76% of his passes — 19 of 25 — for 235 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Bengals throws 3 TDs to take down listless Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to rookie Ja'Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals handled the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 on Sunday.
Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd and found Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015.
Facing a pass rush missing injured All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt, Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes, highlighted by the chemistry he and Chase have quickly rekindled since the Bengals selected Burrow's former LSU teammate in the first round of the draft.
Falcons give Smith 1st win, beat Giants on Eli's day
Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play and the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 17-14 to give coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win Sunday.
It marked the second straight week the Giants (0-3) lost on the final play of the game.
Matt Ryan hit passes of 28 yards to Cordarrelle Patterson and 25 to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on the game-winning drive.
Ryan engineered two late drives and threw two touchdowns to rally the Falcons (1-2). It spoiled a day when the Giants retired the jersey of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and added his name to the Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium.
Saints pick off Mac Jones 3 times in win over Patriots
Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score, and the New Orleans Saints beat the New England Patriots 28-13 on Sunday.
A week after a career-low passer rating Winston showed better command of the offense, completing 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards. Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards.
Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones entered the day hoping to stretch the field after two games in which the passing attack was mostly underneath. Instead, he found himself under pressure for most of the day and threw three interceptions, two leading to Saints touchdowns. New Orleans sacked Jones three times and hit him 11 times. He finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards and a touchdown.
Agnew provides spark with Kick-6, but Jags fall to Cardinals
Urban Meyer made special teams a priority the second he started rebuilding Jacksonville's roster.
And he spent months raving about signing former All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew in free agency.
Agnew returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown in Jacksonville's 31-19 loss to Arizona on Sunday, the NFL's first "Kick-6" since 2007. It was Agnew's second kick return for a score in as many weeks. He returned one 102 yards in a loss to Denver last week.
His latest one tied an NFL record, albeit in a losing effort.
Agnew's touchdown was the third 109-yarder in NFL history, joining San Diego's Antonio Cromartie and Minnesota's Cordarrelle Patterson in that elite group.
