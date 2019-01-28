Kicker Vinatieri, 46, to play at least 1 more season with Colts
4-time Super Bowl champion is NFL’s career scoring leader with 2,600 points
Kicker Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.
General manager Chris Ballard announced Friday the two sides had agreed to terms on a new deal.
"Adam is not only one of the greatest Colts in team history, but one of the greatest players in NFL history," Ballard said in a statement.
"He is an ideal representative for our organization, the Indianapolis community and Colts fans everywhere. We value Adam's reliability and feel he will continue to kick at a high level. In addition to his performance on the field, he brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our locker room."
At age 46, he will again be the league's oldest active player next season. If he plays beyond his birthday on Dec. 28, he would join George Blanda and Morten Andersen as the only 47-year-olds to appear in an NFL game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.