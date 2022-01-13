Skip to Main Content
Vikings ask Eagles' permission to speak with Canadian Catherine Raîche about GM role: reports

The Minnesota Vikings have asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to speak with Canadian Catherine Raîche regarding their vacant GM position, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota tabs former Alouettes and Argos member as potential hire

The Canadian Press ·
The Minnesota Vikings requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles VP of Operations Catherine Raîche of Canada for general manager, making her the first woman in NFL history to interview for the position. (@darcangel21/Twitter)

Raîche, a Montreal native, is currently the Eagles' vice-president of football operations, a position she assumed prior to the 2021 season. The promotion made the Canadian the highest-ranking woman working in an NFL personnel department.

Raîche began her tenure with Philadelphia in 2019 as its football operations/player personnel co-ordinator.

Raîche began her pro football front-office career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015 as an intern. In 2017, she became the club's assistant GM, becoming the only woman to hold that position at the time.

WATCH | Raîche breaks ground with the Alouettes in 2017:

Catherine Raîche, the Montreal Alouettes 27-year-old assistant general manager

5 years ago
Duration 1:07
The Montreal Alouettes broke the mold when they hired 27 year old Catherine Raîche as the team's new assistant general manager this week. 1:07
She later became the Toronto Argonauts' director of football administration (2018-19).

Raîche completed her law degree at the University of Sherbrooke while also earning a Master's degree in tax. She practised law for the Quebec Bar Association before entering professional sports in 2015.

