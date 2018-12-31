Black Monday: Broncos, Bengals, Cardinals, Dolphins dismiss head coaches

Vance Joseph has been fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos after back-to-back double-digit losing seasons, while Adam Gase was let go in Miami following a 7-9 campaign. Marvin Lewis and Steve Wilks are also out in Cincinnati and Arizona.

Joseph met with general manager John Elway on Monday after completing a 6-10 season and was dismissed with two years and about $6 million US left on his contract.

Joseph acknowledged after the Broncos' 23-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in which there were more than 12,000 no-shows at Mile High Stadium that an 11-21 record wasn't good enough by Broncos standards.

Still, he said, "I think we've put a lot of work in. There's a foundation that's been laid here that should pay off in the future." Joseph said he wanted to "come back and make this thing right."

Several players, including star Von Miller, said they wanted Joseph to return for a third season. Instead, Elway decided to embark on a search for his fourth head coach in six seasons.

Slew of injuries biggest regret

Gase confirmed his dismissal in a text message Monday to The Associated Press while Dolphins executive vice-president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum has been reassigned within the organization after the team missed the playoffs for the 15th time in 17 years.

Owner Stephen Ross made the move after Gase went 23-26 with the Dolphins. A 42-17 loss Sunday at Buffalo sealed his fate.

The next coach will be the Dolphins' 10th since 2004, including three interim coaches. Stuck on a treadmill of mediocrity, they've finished with six to eight wins in nine of the past 10 seasons, and haven't won a playoff game since 2000.

Last week Gase said his biggest regret about 2018 was a slew of injuries. The Dolphins lost 13 key players to season-ending injuries, including two top offensive linemen, their best run stopper, top cornerback Xavien Howard and dynamic receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed five games.

Gase was seen as a rising young star coach when the Dolphins hired him, and even more so after they went 10-6 in his first season and made the playoffs for the only time since 2008.

Lewis winless in post-season

Lewis' stay in Cincinnati included a record five straight playoff appearances without so much as one win.

The move Monday ends the second-longest head coaching tenure in the league. New England's Bill Belichick is wrapping up his 19th season with another postseason berth. He's won five Super Bowls and made eight appearances in the title game.

Lewis leaves Cincinnati with an 0-7 mark in the post-season, the worst mark by an NFL coach. The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, tied with Washington for the fifth-longest futility in league history.

A third straight losing season punctuated by plummeting attendance prompted change-resistant owner Mike Brown to finally cut ties with Lewis.

Cardinals an NFL-worst 3-13

Wilks was sent packing after just one season as head coach.



His firing Monday followed a 3-13 season, the franchise's worst record in 18 years and the worst in the NFL this season.



The 49-year-old was hired after Bruce Arians retired following five seasons in Arizona.



With Wilks' status confirmed, there is still one major uncertainty: Will wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald be back for a 16th season?