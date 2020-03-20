'Starting a new journey': Tom Brady officially joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-time Super Bowl champion quarterback completes move away from Patriots
Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender.
The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing to what the team announced is a multi-year deal.
"Excited humble and hungry," Brady said on an Instagram post with a picture of him signing what appeared to be a contract. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's nobody cares what you did last year or the year before you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.
"I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity do what I love to do."
All in ✍️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/F0sZAZ08w4">pic.twitter.com/F0sZAZ08w4</a>—@Buccaneers
Florida may be the retirement capital of the United States but Brady, who has said he intends to play until he is 45, still has work to do.
No other NFL player has switched teams after 20 years with one employer and now Brady will try to become only the second quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.
