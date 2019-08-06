Tom Brady finalizes contract, could become free agent in March: reports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finalized a contract extension on Monday that technically runs through the 2021 season, but he could become a free agent this March.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will make $23 million US in 2019, tied for sixth-highest among quarterbacks.

According to multiple reports, the final two years automatically void at the end of the 2019 league year, and language in the deal prevents the Patriots from using the franchise or transition tag. That would make Brady a free agent, although signing another extension in New England would be an obvious option.

"I have a great opportunity here," Brady said Monday, two days after turning 42. .".. I'm ready to go this year, and that's really what matters and that's where my focus is."