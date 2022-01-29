Tom Brady reportedly ending legendary football career after 22 seasons
44-year-old clutch QB won 6 Super Bowls with Patriots, another with Buccaneers
Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which the quarterback won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday.
The 44-year-old goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.
Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. He led the National Football League this season in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Brady leaves the game as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He's the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the championship game five times.
Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game of football, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?