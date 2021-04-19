Super Bowl champion Tom Brady making 'good progress' after knee surgery
Veteran QB expected to be healthy to attend June minicamp with Buccaneers
Tom Brady is recovering from off-season knee surgery and expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians' foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked he didn't know "if I can go this week." He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.
"I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard. … We will see how things play out," he said. "It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfil. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be."
"It's good progress," Brady said. "It's rehab. None of that is fun but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon.
"I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."
Bucs players, along with those from half the league's teams, have said they will not attend voluntary off-season workouts, which could begin Monday. Minicamps are mandatory for players fit to participate.
