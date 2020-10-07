Sunday's Titans-Bills game in question as 2 more players test positive for COVID-19
Tennessee cases up to 22; New England Patriots cancel practice because of health concerns
Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive amid the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The New England Patriots also cancelled Wednesday's practice. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Patriots placed a defensive tackle from the practice squad on that list Tuesday.
The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.
Instead, the Titans' outbreak now is up to 22 cases with 20 now returned since Sept. 29, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.
The new positive tests put into question Tennessee's scheduled game Sunday against Buffalo (4-0), a matchup between two of the NFL's six remaining undefeated teams. The NFL already postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.
The NFL gave New England and Kansas City an extra day after Newton tested positive Saturday, and the Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10 on Monday night. But pushing the Bills' game with the Titans back by a day will be challenging because Buffalo is scheduled to host Kansas City on Thursday night, Oct. 15.
