Brady, Buccaneers erase 13-point deficit in final 3 minutes to top Saints
NFC South-leading Tampa Bay improves to 6-6
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 at home and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South.
Andy Dalton threw for 225 yards and a touchdown without an interception for New Orleans, but the Saints ultimately paid for having to settle for three field goals by Wil Lutz on drives deep into Bucs' territory.
The Bucs (6-6) extended their division lead over the Atlanta Falcons to 1 1/2 games. The last-place Saints (4-9) missed out on opportunity to pull into a tie for second with the Falcons. None of the four teams in the NFC South has a winning record.
Brady, who before the game exchanged greetings with the biggest prize on this winter's baseball free agent market AL MVP Aaron Judge, finished 36 of 54 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
Fire those cannons, baby! 💣💥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsTB</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/r4t1nV3fnz">pic.twitter.com/r4t1nV3fnz</a>—@Buccaneers
A week after being shutout for the first time in 332 games, the Saints built a 10-3 halftime lead on Dalton's 30-yard scoring pass to Taysom Hill and a 38-yard field goal set up by just the third interception Brady has thrown all season.
Demario Davis' pick was also only the eighth takeaway New Orleans defence — by far a league-low — in 13 games. Defensive end Cameron Jordan later forced a fumble that the Saints turned into a 12-play, 7-minute, 20-second drive that Lutz finished with a 21-yard field goal, making it 13-3 late in the third quarter.
