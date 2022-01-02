Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after bizarre, shirtless exit during game vs. Jets
Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was off the team following the win
Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team.
"He is no longer a Buc," Arians said.
Brown's mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.<a href="https://twitter.com/JenHale504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JenHale504</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jet6ofnNm2">pic.twitter.com/Jet6ofnNm2</a>—@NFLonFOX
It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.
Brown was suspended last month for three games for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.
