Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa won't play Sunday's game at Jets after recent concussion
No timeline for QB's return but 'he's had a couple good days,' coach McDaniel says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
The additional MRI Tagovailoa had Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa's return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.
"Right now, he's in the building," McDaniel said. "He's had a couple good days, but he's just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he's feeling 100 per cent. I know he's going to be diligent with it."
- NFLPA fires neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion against Bills: reports
Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday's game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.
The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.
Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021 before the Eagles claimed him off waivers last October.
