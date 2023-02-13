Mahomes leads way as Kansas City storms back to beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Newly crowned MVP Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as Kansas City took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Butker kicks 27-yard game-winning field goal with 8 seconds left in 4th quarter
Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard game-winning field goal to break a tie with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter as Kansas City won its third Super Bowl title and second in four years.
Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney had a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter — the longest in Super Bowl history.
More to come.
