Mahomes runs Chiefs out to 7-3 lead over 49ers at end of 1st quarter
Mahomes rushes for a touchdown just before end of 1st quarter
The Chiefs took a risk and wound up with a touchdown.
After Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the game's first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter as Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
The 1st TD of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowlLIV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowlLIV</a> belongs to <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> & the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a>! 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/IPXj1NjUOe">pic.twitter.com/IPXj1NjUOe</a>—@NFLCanada
The 49ers were stuffed on first and goal, and then Mahomes went to his right before finding a crease and getting into the end zone.
49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes' hands and it caromed out of bounds, but he remained down for about a minute after making the big hit.
