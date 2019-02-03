Super Bowl LIII: Patriots, Rams held off scoreboard through 1st quarter

An uneasy start to Super Bowl LIII left the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams tied scoreless after one quarter.

For the first time in his post-season career, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception on his first pass. And for the first time all season, a field goal was missed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski booted a 46-yard try wide left.

Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman came up with Los Angeles' biggest play of the quarter in picking off Brady, but his team failed to take advantage of New England's blunders. After a three-and-out on their first drive, the Rams stalled out in Patriots territory and were forced to punt.

Brady also fumbled after being sacked towards the end of the quarter, but New England recovered the football before the Rams defence forced a punt on the drive.