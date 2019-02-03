Super Bowl LIII: Patriots, Rams held off scoreboard through 1st quarter
Tom Brady throws interception on 1st pass but L.A. can't take advantage
An uneasy start to Super Bowl LIII left the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams tied scoreless after one quarter.
For the first time in his post-season career, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception on his first pass. And for the first time all season, a field goal was missed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski booted a 46-yard try wide left.
Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman came up with Los Angeles' biggest play of the quarter in picking off Brady, but his team failed to take advantage of New England's blunders. After a three-and-out on their first drive, the Rams stalled out in Patriots territory and were forced to punt.
Brady also fumbled after being sacked towards the end of the quarter, but New England recovered the football before the Rams defence forced a punt on the drive.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.