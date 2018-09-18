Bears' defence shines in win over Seahawks
Chicago gives coach Matt Nagy 1st career victory
Khalil Mack had one of six sacks against Russell Wilson, Prince Amukamara returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 Monday night to give coach Matt Nagy his first career victory.
Mack had a strip-sack in the first half and consistently pressured Wilson in another dominant performance.
The MACK ATTACK continues.<br><br>Strip sack for <a href="https://twitter.com/52Mack_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@52Mack_</a>! 💪💪💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsCHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsCHI</a><br><br>📺: ESPN <a href="https://t.co/czwzAWiPTb">pic.twitter.com/czwzAWiPTb</a>—@NFL
Amukamara jumped the route on a pass intended for Rashaad Penny near midfield for his first career touchdown, making it 24-10 with 6:37 left. It was his first interception since 2015 with the New York Giants.
Danny Trevathan then stripped Wilson with his second sack of the game. The Bears' Leonard Floyd recovered the fumble, and Chicago hung on.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.