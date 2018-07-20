Roughriders rally to road victory over Ticats

Christion Jones' 61-yard punt return TD highlighted an impressive second half as the Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied for a 31-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday night.

Hamilton took a 10-point lead into the third but Saskatchewan's Marcus Thigpen scampered 80 yards for the TD just 33 seconds into the quarter. Brandon Bridge's 24-yard TD strike to Naaman Roosevelt at 5:10 put the Riders ahead 21-17, thanks in part to a bizarre decision by the Ticats.

Roosevelt scored three plays after Hamilton (2-3) starter Jeremiah Masoli's stunning unsuccessful onside kick — ruled a fumble as it didn't cross the line of scrimmage — was recovered by Saskatchewan's Willie Jefferson. Lirim Hajrullahu's 35-yard field goal at 8:32 pulled the Ticats to within 21-20 before Jones countered with the Riders' first punt return TD of the season at 13:46.

Brett Lauther's 35-yard field goal at 5:33 of the fourth put Saskatchewan (3-2) ahead 31-20. On Tuesday, Riders head coach/GM Chris Jones stopped practice and read his team the riot act for a sub-par effort.

Masoli fell short in his bid for a CFL-record 10th straight 300-yard passing performance. He finished 20-of-27 passing for 184 yards with an interception and a lost fumble before a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,346 that also included Andy Fantuz. The former Ticats/Riders slotback retired Thursday following a 12-year CFL career and was honoured on the field following the first.

Saskatchewan earned a sweep of the home-and-home series after earning an 18-13 home win over Hamilton on July 5. The Riders have earned five straight wins over the Ticats.