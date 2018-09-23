NFL roundup: 49ers fear star QB Jimmy Garoppolo tore ACL

The 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury to the ACL in his left knee late in Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City.

Garoppolo will have an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said "we fear an ACL." That would mean C.J. Beathard is in line to start at quarterback.

Garoppolo was 20 of 30 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no picks against the Chiefs, and he was at his best in trying to rally the 49ers late. But after driving for a potential score in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo was flushed from the pocket and headed for the sideline.

He appeared to take an awkward step and his knee buckled, just as Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson delivered a shoulder-to-shoulder blow. Garoppolo wound up leaving on a cart.

Another angle on the Garoppolo injury

San Francisco wound up kicking a field goal for the final margin

Brees breaks Favre's record

Drew Brees surpassed Brett Favre on Sunday for most pass completions in NFL history during the New Orleans Saints' 43-37 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

A pass to Michael Thomas in the second quarter was the 14th completion of the game and No. 6,301 of Brees' career, and it could be just the first record he sets this season.

Brees, 39, passed for 396 yards and has 71,523 for his career, just 417 yards shy of matching Peyton Manning's career passing yardage mark of 71,940 yards. Tom Brady sits nearly 5,000 yards behind Brees.

Brees' completion total is 6,326 after Sunday's game.