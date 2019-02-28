Patriots owner Kraft pleads not guilty to prostitution charges

Skip to Main Content
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanour solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press )

Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea in Palm Beach County court documents released Thursday. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlour prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.

Police say Kraft paid for sexual acts at the Orchids of Asia massage parlour in Jupiter, Florida, the night before and morning of the Jan. 20 AFC Championship game. He then flew to Kansas City, where he saw his team beat the Chiefs.

