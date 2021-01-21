Mahomes raises expectations of return after taking majority snaps on Thursday
Star QB remains in concussion protocol as KC prepares for AFC title game vs. Bills
Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but Kansas City quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol. He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.
Mahomes sai de campo amparado pelo staff após sofrer uma pancada forte... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLBrasil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLBrasil</a> <a href="https://t.co/X1VsD013Fz">pic.twitter.com/X1VsD013Fz</a>—@NFLBrasil
Reid said that Mahomes "look good out there" and that "he feels good."
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced for the second straight day as he comes back from a high-ankle sprain, as did wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been out with a calf injury. Running back Le'Veon Bell did not work out after a knee swelled up on him during the previous day's workout.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.