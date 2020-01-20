49ers ship off Packers in lopsided affair to secure Super Bowl showdown with Chiefs

Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship on Sunday.

The 49ers (15-3) advanced to the team's first Super Bowl in seven years and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship. The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in Kansas City earlier on Sunday to claim the AFC crown.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for a team that won just 10 games in its first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, and had the No. 2 pick in the most recent draft.

Now, San Francisco is one of two teams left standing after delivering a second thorough beating of the season to Rodgers and the Packers (14-4). The Niners are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games, joining Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, the prize for last year's rough season as the No. 2 overall pick, helped set the tone when he ended Green Bay's second drive of the game with a 13-yard sack of Rodgers.

Mostert, a former special teams standout, did much of the rest in a remarkable redemption story for a former surfer who was cut seven times and carried the ball only eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.