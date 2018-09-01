Bears acquire former DPOY Khalil Mack from Raiders: reports
Oakland gets pair of 1st-round picks in return
Oakland Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack is on his way to the Chicago Bears.
The two teams reportedly agreed to a deal Saturday that sends two first-round picks and more to the Raiders. Mack has been a holdout and seeks to become one of the NFL's highest-paid defenders.
That bar was raised Friday, when the Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald finalized a contract worth up to $141 million US.
Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Mack, 27, is due to make $13.85 million this season. He has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons while starting all 64 games. He had 10.5 sacks last season.
Mack, selected by Oakland with the fifth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, had not received any offers from the team since February.
The Bears would add one of the NFL's premier pass rushers to a linebacker corps that also includes top-10 picks Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd.
