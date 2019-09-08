Skip to Main Content
Foles, Hill injured and Myles Jack ejected in Jaguars' season opener
Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Jacksonville's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a left shoulder injury on Sunday. And a short time later, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with a shoulder injury.

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles unleashes the ball as he is pressured by Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon during the first half on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

Foles left the bench with medical personnel after throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the first quarter against Kansas City. Defensive tackle Chris Jones slammed Foles to the ground and landed on him after he released the ball.

Jacksonville gave Foles a four-year, $88-million US contract in April even though he's never played a full season.

Rookie Gardner Minshew replaced Foles.

Shortly after Foles was injured, Hill got hurt after making a catch and looked to be in pain as he went to the sideline. He then rode a golf cart to the locker room. The team says his return is questionable.

Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Shoving match

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson.

Jack had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field.

Jack and receiver Sammy Watkins got into a shoving match after a play, and then Robinson came in and shoved Jack in the back. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others joined in, prompting officials to throw five flags and a hat onto the ground.

Jack eventually got the boot.

The delay allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get his left ankle taped on the sideline. He hurt it on the play, which ended with a sack by rookie Josh Allen and a forced fumble by Yannick Ngakoue. The Chiefs recovered.

Mahomes had limped off but came back for another third down snap after the fight produced offsetting flags. Mahomes couldn't step out of the pocket and he was knocked down again as he threw a pass.

