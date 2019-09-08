Foles, Hill injured and Myles Jack ejected in Jaguars' season opener
Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes limps off field for Chiefs
Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Jacksonville's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a left shoulder injury. And a short time later, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with a shoulder injury.
Jacksonville gave Foles a four-year, $88-million US contract in April even though he's never played a full season.
Rookie Gardner Minshew replaced Foles.
Shortly after Foles was injured, Hill got hurt after making a catch and looked to be in pain as he went to the sideline. He then rode a golf cart to the locker room. The team says his return is questionable.
Shoving match
Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson.
Jack had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field.
Jack eventually got the boot.
The delay allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get his left ankle taped on the sideline. He hurt it on the play, which ended with a sack by rookie Josh Allen and a forced fumble by Yannick Ngakoue. The Chiefs recovered.
Mahomes had limped off but came back for another third down snap after the fight produced offsetting flags. Mahomes couldn't step out of the pocket and he was knocked down again as he threw a pass.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.