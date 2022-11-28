Packers lose Rodgers to injury as Eagles run wild for 10th win of season
Kansas City improves to 9-2; Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to 5th straight win
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in a 40-33 loss on Sunday night in Philadelphia.
Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.
Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.
But the Packers ran out of time against Hurts, who seems poised to take the torch from Rodgers as the next MVP.
Hurts had 254 combined yards, including 126 on the ground, and threw a TD pass in the first half as the Eagles built a 27-20 lead. He ripped off runs of 42, 28 and 24 yards.
In the second half, he hit A.J. Brown for a 6-yard TD pass and a 34-20 lead that just added to his staggering numbers on one of the great nights ever for an Eagles QB. Hurts topped Michael Vick's 130 yards rushing set in December 2010 against the New York Giants.
Rodgers was 11 of 16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two first-half interceptions.
Kansas City beats short-handed Rams
Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and Kansas City slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight game, and he ran his streak with a TD pass to 16, but Kansas City (9-2) also squandered plenty of scoring opportunities. Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Harrison Butker was called upon to kick four chipshot field goals when drives stalled.
Playing without Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, the Rams (3-8) struggled to move the chains behind Bryce Perkins, a career backup making his first start. He made a couple of nice plays with his legs but threw for just 100 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.
The Rams' losing streak and their record through 11 games matches the 1987 Giants for the worst among defending Super Bowl champs, though New York's dismal start came amid a strike resulting in the use of replacement players.
Meanwhile, Kansas City has won six the seven against Los Angeles, and they exacted some revenge for that lone defeat, when then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw a late TD pass to win a 54-51 thriller in November 2018.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans.
Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving and the Dolphins' defence had three takeaways in a game that was a 30-point blowout at halftime.
Running back Dare Ogunbowale had a 3-yard rushing TD in the third quarter for Houston's first score, and tight end Jordan Akins had a 25-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.
Miami (8-3) scored on six of its first seven possessions, and its receivers were wide open in the Houston secondary. Five Dolphins players amassed 20 receiving yards. Waddle had 10 catches and Hill had nine.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> extending the play ➡️ TOUCHDOWN.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsMIA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/z2IvxW4deW">https://t.co/z2IvxW4deW</a> <a href="https://t.co/fHAfR4mTFo">pic.twitter.com/fHAfR4mTFo</a>—@NFL
In the first quarter, Waddle broke Miami's franchise record for the most receiving yards (1,926) in the first two seasons of a career. Jarvis Landry, now with New Orleans, previously held the mark.
Allen was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions.
Standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce was held to eight yards on five carries for Houston, a week after he had just eight in a loss to the Commanders.
Jacobs lifts Raiders over Seahawks in OT
Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34.
Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.
HE GONE‼️‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/iAM_JoshJacobs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iAM_JoshJacobs</a> OT GAME WINNER.<br><br>📺: CBS <a href="https://t.co/8JtHrsHSR2">pic.twitter.com/8JtHrsHSR2</a>—@Raiders
Jacobs had never had a touchdown run longer than 28 yards, and his extraordinary dash was a flashback to Bo Jackson running untouched for a long TD decades ago against the Seahawks at the Kingdome.
Las Vegas forced overtime thanks to Derek Carr's 5-yard touchdown toss to Foster Moreau in the corner of the end zone with 1:54 remaining that made it 34-all. Carr threw an interception on the first play of the game but finished 25 of 36 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders also got a break when Jacobs appeared to fumble inside the 10 just before Moreau's touchdown catch, but officials ruled his forward progress had been stopped.
Chubb runs for TD in OT, Browns take down Bucs
Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.
Chubb's short TD was set up when Brissett connected on a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who found himself wide open when Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III slipped and fell near midfield.
The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku's remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Njoku extended his left arm to haul in Brissett's 12-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone.
Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn't get anything going in the 10-minute OT as the Bucs (5-6) were unable to keep their momentum going following a bye.
Led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett, who had two sacks, the Browns held Tampa Bay without a point on its final seven possessions.
Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and was sacked four times.
Brissett, who began his career as one of Brady's backups in New England, went 23 of 37 for 210 yards. Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.
Jags edge Ravens on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss
Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
No one saw this ending coming. The teams combined to score 16 points in the final two-plus minutes, and it would have been 19 if Tucker had a little more leg.
After Lawrence led the Jaguars (4-7) to the go-ahead TD and conversion, Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave the Ravens (7-4) the ball near midfield — and not far from Tucker's range.
Lamar Jackson found Josh Oliver in the flat for a 12-yard gain that set up Tucker's try. Jackson and Oliver connected earlier for a 12-yard score in the waning minutes, and a 2-point conversion put Baltimore up 27-20.
But Lawrence answered big time. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Zay Jones finished with 11 catches for 145 yards. Marvin Jones' TD catch was upheld after a replay review, which showed the receiver barely got part of his shin down in the end zone.
White throws 3 TDs as Jets beat Bears
Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10.
White became the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes in his first four career starts. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien to accomplish the feat.
Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, caught his first touchdown pass of the season. Ty Johnson had a 32-yard TD run for the Jets (7-4), who bounced back from a 10-3 loss last Sunday at New England.
The only real intrigue for the Bears (3-9), who have lost five straight, was who would start at quarterback.
Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian was slated to start in his place, but injured his oblique during warmups — and Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would start instead.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?