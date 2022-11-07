Brady leads Buccaneers over Rams in final seconds, surpasses 100,000 passing yards
Mahomes, Kansas City rally past Titans in OT; Lions hand Packers 5th straight loss
Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards — counting playoff games — and led a last-minute drive Sunday to pace the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Brady drove Tampa Bay (4-5) 60 yards in 35 seconds with no timeouts, finding rookie tight end Cade Otton for a 1-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining. Otton's 28-yard catch over the middle on the drive's first play pushed the Bucs into Los Angeles territory and a pass interference call in the end zone set up a first-and-goal.
Brady completed 36 of 58 passes for 280 yards as the Buccaneers won for just the second time in seven games and moved into a tie with Atlanta for first place in the NFC South.
Matthew Stafford connected on just 13 of 27 attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown for the Rams (3-5), who now trail Seattle by 2 1/2 games in the NFC West. Los Angeles has been outscored 71-10 in the fourth quarter this year.
Kansas City rally past Titans in OT
Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and Kansas City beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on Sunday night.
Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as Kansas City (6-2) rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in the last seven meetings.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid improved to 21-3 coming off a bye by beating a franchise that has long been his nemesis. He was just 2-9 against the Titans, including a 27-3 loss in Nashville last year.
Things were spiraling toward another disappointment the way Derrick Henry was chewing up yardage against the Kansas City defence, and the way the Titans (5-3) were shutting down Mahomes and Co. into the fourth quarter.
Henry finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns. But he didn't get a whole lot of help from rookie teammate Malik Willis, who got his second start at QB in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, and was just 5 of 16 for 80 yards.
Henry's second score was his 74th career TD run, moving him past Earl Campbell for the most in franchise history.
Seahawks rally past Cardinals
Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes while overcoming a pick-6 to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-21 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.
The last-place Cardinals (3-6) lost their second in a row and for the fourth time in their past five games.
Smith completed 26 of 34 passes for 275 yards, with touchdowns of 4 yards to DK Metcalf in the second quarter and 9 yards to Tyler Lockett in the third. Smith also rushed for 38 yards on six carries, converting two first downs with his legs on a drive that culminated in Walker's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:32 remaining to give the Seahawks a 24-14 lead.
Lions hand Packers 5th straight loss
Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the host Detroit Lions snapped a five-game losing streak while handing the Green Bay Packers their fifth straight loss, 15-9, on Sunday.
Goff threw for 137 yards, while Jamaal Williams gained 81 yards on 24 carries. Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell scored the first touchdowns of their careers for Detroit (2-6).
Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards and a touchdown for the Packers but was intercepted three times. Allen Lazard caught four passes for 87 yards and a score for Green Bay (3-6).
Jets storm back against Bills
Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.
It appeared Allen was going to execute a dramatic finish but his long pass to Stefon Diggs was nullified by a holding penalty to offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Two plays later, New York defensive end Bryce Huff hit Allen's right arm resulting in a 19-yard loss and a fumble recovered by Buffalo's Ryan Bates at the 14-yard-line.
After the fumble, Allen made a low throw to Diggs and was seen holding his arm. The game then ended when Gardner kept pace with Davis along the left sideline and broke up Allen's pass.
Bengals cruise past Panthers
Joe Mixon scored four first-half touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the visiting Carolina Panthers early while finishing off a 42-21 victory Sunday.
Mixon rushed for his first three scores and caught a touchdown pass just before halftime.
Mixon gained 153 yards on 22 carries and had four catches for 58 receiving yards.
Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in relief for the Panthers (2-7), who failed to bounce back after their overtime loss a week earlier at Atlanta.
Patriots smother Colts in dominant defensive effort
Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Jonathan Jones headlined a masterclass defensive effort that lifted the New England Patriots to a 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.
Judon and Uche each had three sacks for the Patriots (5-4), who totaled nine as a team. Jones blocked a punt and returned an interception for a touchdown to launch New England over .500 for the first time this season.
Indianapolis (3-5-1) recorded only eight first downs and netted just 121 yards of total offence.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, while Sam Ehlinger finished with 103 yards and an interception on 15-of-29 passing for the Colts.
Jaguars come from behind to top Raiders
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns as the Jacksonville Jaguars ended a five-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders while quarterback Derek Carr finished 21 of 36 for 259 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (2-6), who dropped to 0-5 on the road this season.
The Jaguars trailed 20-10 at the half before Jamal Agnew ran the second half kickoff back to the Las Vegas 46-yard line. Jacksonville scored nine plays later on a 7-yard pass from Lawrence to Christian Kirk to cut the deficit to 20-17 with 10:15 left in the third quarter.
Vikings rally late to beat Commanders
Greg Joseph converted a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left as the Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit to top the Washington Commanders 20-17 on Sunday in Landover, Md.
Joseph's game-winning kick came four plays after he made a 22-yarder with 1:52 remaining to break the tie. But Washington was flagged for unnecessary roughness for contact with the long snapper. That enabled Minnesota (7-1) to burn most of the remaining time and tee up the deciding kick.
Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his first game in Washington since leaving the franchise five years ago. His 12-yard scoring strike to Dalvin Cook with 7:46 on the clock evened the score at 17.
Taylor Heinicke hit 15 of 28 passes for 149 yards with two scores and a pick for the Commanders (4-5), which saw their three-game winning streak end. He put them ahead 17-7 on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dax Milne just 46 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Dolphins edge Bears
Tua Tagovailoa passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and Tyreek Hill had 143 receiving yards and a score as the visiting Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday afternoon.
Fields rushed for 178 yards, breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game.
Chicago (3-6) finished with 252 yards on the ground. David Montgomery followed Fields with 36 rushing yards as the Bears joined the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises in the Super Bowl era to run for 225-plus yards in four straight games.
Chargers take down faltering Falcons
Fill-in kicker Cameron Dicker booted a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 20-17 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for two touchdowns and Marcus Mariota passed for 129 yards for Atlanta (4-5). Tyler Allgeier had 123 yards from scrimmage, including 99 on the ground.
Dicker, who also kicked the tying field goal, was signed to the practice squad on Thursday and elevated to the active roster on Saturday. Regular kicker Dustin Hopkins injured a hamstring in Week 6 and replacement Taylor Bertolet hurt his quadriceps during practice Wednesday.
