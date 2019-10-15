Packers get calls to edge Lions with stunning comeback
Green Bay's Mason Crosby nails 23-yard field goal winner
Mason Crosby nailed a 23-yard field goal as time expired, and the Green Bay Packers benefited from some questionable officiating to rally past the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night.
Rodgers linked up with Jamaal Williams for the other TD. Williams finished with 104 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 32 yards for Green Bay (5-1), which captured its first win in five tries against its NFC North rival.
The Packers might not have pulled it off if not for two fourth-quarter penalties for illegal hands to the face against Detroit's Trey Flowers, both of them on third down. The first set up Lazard's touchdown, and the second allowed Green Bay to run the clock down to 2 seconds before Crosby's game-winner. In both cases, replays showed Flowers' hands on the neck or shoulder — not the face — of a Packers lineman.
Matt Prater was good from 26, 22, 41, 51 and 54 yards for the Lions (2-2-1).
Matthew Stafford finished 18 of 32 for 265 yards and was sacked three times.
Kerryon Johnson scored the lone touchdown for the Lions from 1 yard out in the first quarter.
Kenny Golladay had 121 yards on five catches for Detroit.
Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith each had a sack for Green Bay. Preston Smith and Kyler Fackrell combined for the other.
Rodgers was sacked once by Damon Harrison Sr. and threw an interception that bounced off the facemask of an open Derrius Shepherd near the goal line. James Coleman snagged the ball returned it 55 yards, setting up Prater's last field goal that made it 22-13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.