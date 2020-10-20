Skip to Main Content
Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire run wild in Monday night win over Buffalo
Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading Kansas City to a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

Rookie running back rushes for 161 yards, quarterback Mahomes tosses 2 TDs

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
Kansas City running back Clyde Edward-Helaire, left, runs the ball during the Chiefs' 26-17 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. (Adrian Kraus/The Associated Press)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed new teammate Le'Veon Bell and the rest of the NFL how dominant the Kansas City running attack is already.

The rookie had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading Kansas City to a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the previous mark at 40 games.

Darrel Williams scored on 13-yard run to cap a nearly eight-minute, 82-yard drive that gave Kansas City a 20-10 lead with 1:18 left in the third quarter, effectively sealing the game.

Kansas City is off to a their third 5-1 start in four seasons, and they bounced back from a sloppy 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.

Last week, Kansas City added another weapon to its high-powered offence by signing Bell a few days after he was cut by the New York Jets. Bell is expected to make his debut this weekend at Denver.

"I can't wait," Bell tweeted during the game.

Buffalo (4-2) lost its second straight. The Bills fell 42-16 at Tennessee last Tuesday, a game that was moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. That led to the Kansas City-Buffalo game being pushed back as well.

Kansas City, which was originally scheduled to play three games in 11 days, wound up having two extra days of rest on Buffalo.

Josh Allen finished 14 of 27 for 122 yards with touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

In what was supposed to be a showdown of the NFL's top passers, Kansas City leaned on their running game to help keep the Allen-led Bills cooling their heels on the sideline.

Kansas City dominated time of possession by more than 15 minutes, rushing 46 times — the most in eight seasons under coach Andy Reid — for 245 yards. It was the first time Kansas City topped 200 yards rushing since Mahomes took over the starting job.

Buffalo's run defence had its worst outing since giving up 273 yards in a loss to New England on Dec. 23, 2018.

Kansas City, up 23-17, avoided a major scare when Buffalo's Justin Zimmer stripped the ball from Edwards-Helaire at the Kansas City 30. The play was ruled a fumble on the field, but that call was overturned after replays showed Edwards-Helaire's knee was down.

Two plays later, on third-and-11, Mahomes scrambled out of trouble and hit Byron Pringle for 37 yards.

The drive finished with Harrison Butker hitting a 30-yard field goal with 1:56 left.

