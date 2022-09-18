Tagovailoa throws 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens
Brady snaps regular season skid against Saints; Patriots edge Watt-less Steelers
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.
Tagovailoa's seven-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami (2-0) trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.
TUA TO WADDLE. <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MIAMIDOLPHINS</a> LEAD.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/LqzAxQaA7Q">https://t.co/LqzAxQaA7Q</a> <a href="https://t.co/Em9iy53QIS">pic.twitter.com/Em9iy53QIS</a>—@NFL
Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.
Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami's offence, which the Ravens (1-1) didn't come close to stopping in the final quarter.
The Ravens got into position for Jackson to throw a desperation pass at the very end, but that fell incomplete.
Tagovailoa was intercepted twice in the first half, but he more than made up for that. Waddle had 11 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill had 11 for 190 yards and his two TDs.
Bucs take down Saints
Tom Brady threw a tie-breaking touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman as the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday afternoon.
Brady, who was 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs since joining the Buccaneers two years ago, completed just 18 of 34 for 190 yards, but Mike Edwards' 68-yard interception return for a touchdown and Ryan Succop's pair of 47-yard field goals enabled the Buccaneers (2-0) to end a seven-game losing streak against the Saints in the regular season.
Former Buc Jameis Winston, reportedly playing with four broken bones in his back, completed 25 of 40 for 236 yards for the Saints (1-1). Winston threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Jamel Dean, who had ended New Orleans' previous possession with an end-zone interception, picked off Winston at the Bucs' 47 and returned to the Saints' 29, setting up Succop's second field goal.
Edwards' pick-6 increased the lead to 20-3 with 4:11 remaining, and Winston's 7-yard touchdown pass to Mike Thomas completed the scoring with 3:02 remaining.
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into a shoving match after a play early in the fourth quarter and both were ejected. Momentum shifted in Tampa Bay's favor after the incident.
Patriots edge Watt-less Steelers
Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday.
The Patriots (1-1) haven't lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn't relinquish.
Jones finished 21 of 35, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Nelson Agholor late in the first half. Jones, who dealt with back spasms last week against Miami and missed practice time this week with an illness, also threw an interception on a lob that was easily picked off by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The second-year quarterback narrowly avoided a second in the third quarter when Cam Sutton dropped a pass that hit him squarely in the hands, one of a handful of missed opportunities by the Steelers.
Harris ran for 71 yards, most of them coming on a clock-chewing drive in the final minutes that let New England play keep away as Pittsburgh's defence sagged late without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury.
Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers, whose offense sputtered for long stretches as it struggled to find any sense of rhythm.
Jaguars dominate Colts
Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis 24-0 on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series.
The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history. The past three have come against Indianapolis (0-1-1), which hasn't won in Jacksonville since 2014.
This one was never in doubt and helped Doug Pederson record his first victory with the Jags.
Jacksonville (1-1) scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions and cruised past the team picked as a contender in the AFC South.
Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, with TD passes of 5 and 10 yards to Kirk. Kirk finished with six catches for 78 yards.
James Robinson ran 23 times for 60 yards, including a 37-yard TD scamper in the first half that showed he's fully back from a torn Achilles tendon sustained last December.
Jacksonville's defence was the bigger story. Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd and safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Ryan. Josh Allen had two of the unit's five sacks. He also forced a fumble. It was one of the more impressive shutouts in franchise history.
Flacco leads Jets to comeback win over Browns
Joe Flacco's 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes Sunday.
On 3rd-and-10 Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle. Earlier, the 10th overall pick had dropped a crucial pass, allowing the Browns (1-1) to open their lead.
Nick Chubb's third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. However, rookie kicker Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat Carolina last week, pushed his extra point to the right.
The miss would come back to haunt the Browns.
Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard TD with 1:22 left to pull the Jets (1-1) within six at 30-24. New York recovered the onside kick and Flacco, who's filling in while starter Zach Wilson recovers from a knee injury, drove to the 15 without any timeouts before hooking up with Wilson.
Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point to make it 31-30.
Cleveland had one last chance, but Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his left knee in the fourth, was intercepted by safety Ashtyn Davis with 6 seconds left.
With files from Field Level Media
