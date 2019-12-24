'Beast Mode' activated: Marshawn Lynch ends retirement to re-sign with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch.

The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as "Beast Mode" signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night, his agent confirmed on Twitter.

Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Arizona. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Monday on his radio show that Lynch was flying to Seattle to undergo a physical.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.

My son ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/MoneyLynch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoneyLynch</a>⁩ is back! Boom let’s go! ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/teamwass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#teamwass</a> <a href="https://t.co/rujxV1tbTu">pic.twitter.com/rujxV1tbTu</a> —@DHendrickson41

The best stretch of Lynch's career came during his six seasons in Seattle. He arrived via trade from Buffalo early in the 2010 season and became the face of a franchise filled with stars during his time. Sometimes difficult to deal with, but almost always productive on the field, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.

Lynch will always be remembered for his touchdown run in the 2010 playoffs against New Orleans that helped establish the "Beast Mode" persona. It was the top of the long list of highlights with the Seahawks.

"My relationship with him, it was really fun for me for the most part," Carroll said. "There were some hard times with it because he challenged the system so much. He challenged so many different aspects — the things with the media and all those kinds of things — he was hard on the regular routine of this job in some regards, but he always played and he'd always bring it and I loved the spirit that he'd bring and the toughness he brought. He's a very charismatic person and player and he affected a lot of people and he affected this program in a big way."

Packers clinch NFC North against rival Vikings

Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two second-half touchdowns, Za'Darius Smith had five tackles for loss to lead a stifling performance by Green Bay's defence, and the Packers became NFC North champions by beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night.

The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, winning for the first time in four tries at Minnesota's deafening U.S. Bank Stadium with a dominant finish after trailing 10-9 at halftime. Green Bay stayed in position for a first-round bye in the playoffs. The top seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl is still in sight.

The Packers stormed back from three first-half turnovers, including a rare interception by Aaron Rodgers, to silence the crowd and seal the Vikings (10-5) into the sixth playoff seed. The green-and-gold-clad fans in attendance squeezed some "Go, Pack, Go!" chants in during the ample down time as the Packers took control in the second half.

Packers running back Aaron Jones walks off the field after Green Bay's 23-10 division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins was sacked five times, with a whopping 3 1/2 by Smith, and he threw an interception in the third quarter that set up the first score by Jones. Cousins fell to 0-9 in his career in Monday night games.

The Vikings had only seven first downs and never netted a drive longer than 31 yards in this concerning regression. They wasted a fine performance by their defence, which has produced 10 turnovers in the last two games.

Minnesota's frustration over a stalled offence that averaged nearly 30 points over the previous 10 games only increased in the second half. Stefon Diggs caught a 28-yard pass on third-and-18 in the third quarter, but Cousins was intercepted later on the drive when Diggs was tangled up with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King made a leaping grab before a 39-yard return.