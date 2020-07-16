Washington NFL team hires law firm to review organization's culture
Franchise facing allegations of workplace misconduct
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.
Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report Washington hiring the firm.
It was not immediately clear what those misconduct allegations were.
Within the past week, three members of the front office have left the organization. Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice-president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.
WATCH | Washington NFL team to change name:
Also Wednesday, the team promoted Jeff Scott to assistant director of pro scouting and advance co-ordinator to replace Mann.
Allen's departure coincided with the firing of the team's previous medical and training staff, and Rivera brought trainers with him from Carolina and hired a new coaching staff.
