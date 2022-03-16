Von Miller, Bills reach agreement on 6-year deal reportedly worth $120 million
32-year-old became free agent following Super Bowl victory with Rams
It's Von Miller time in Buffalo.
Coming off his second Super Bowl title, Miller agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.
The NFL Network reported that Miller's deal is worth $120 million US.
The Bills also announced reaching a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The splashy additions came on the opening day of free agency, and were made by the two-time defending AFC East champions who had very little room to maneuver under the salary cap. The Bills opened the day by restructuring the contract of safety Micah Hyde to free up about $4.5 million in salary cap space.
