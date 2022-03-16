Skip to Main Content
Von Miller, Bills reach agreement on 6-year deal reportedly worth $120 million

Von Miller agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.

32-year-old became free agent following Super Bowl victory with Rams

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
Von Miller, shown in a file photo from Super Bowl 56, spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press)

It's Von Miller time in Buffalo.

The NFL Network reported that Miller's deal is worth $120 million US.

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defence, there's a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

The Bills also announced reaching a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The splashy additions came on the opening day of free agency, and were made by the two-time defending AFC East champions who had very little room to maneuver under the salary cap. The Bills opened the day by restructuring the contract of safety Micah Hyde to free up about $4.5 million in salary cap space.

With files from Field Level Media

