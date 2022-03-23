Dolphins acquire star WR Tyreek Hill from Kansas City for multiple draft picks: reports
Kansas City traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins gave the three-time all-pro a $120 million US, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.
The Dolphins will give up first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year's draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.
Kansas City had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill's representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.
The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.
Hill appeared to indicate that his time in Kansas City was over more than a week ago when the six-time Pro Bowl pick tweeted: "we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I'm forever indebted."
It has been a wild NFL off-season when it comes to big names, even though the new league year is just 1 week old.
The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Deshaun Watson ended up in Cleveland, the Falcons sent Matt Ryan to the Colts and Carson Wentz landed with the Commanders — and that's just quarterbacks. Adams landed with the Raiders while fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper went from Dallas to Cleveland, and top-tier pass rushers Khalil Mack (Chargers) and Yannick Ngakoue (Colts) also have landed with new teams.
Successful stint
Hill was a controversial pick by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2015 draft because of off-the-field problems that led to his dismissal from Oklahoma State. But he's mostly steered clear of trouble since arriving, giving Andy Reid an outlet for his offensive creativity and teaming with Patrick Mahomes to form one of the league's elite duos.
In just six seasons, Hill already has 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns.
The trade for Hill is the second major move by the Dolphins this week as new coach Mike McDaniel attempts to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins also have agreed with Terron Armstead to an $87.5 million, five-year deal, landing a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle to anchor the offensive line.
Kansas City has been trying to get younger the past few years, and the possibility that the 28-year-old Hill's speed could soon decline no doubt gave them pause. They also signed former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is 25, to a club-friendly one-year deal last week and are expected to add at least one wide receiver in the draft.
The trade with Miami means Kansas City could do that with two picks in each of the first three rounds.
