Trump applauds Dallas Cowboys owner's anthem stance
Jerry Jones says Dallas players will be required to stand, but calls president's involvement 'problematic'
President Donald Trump congratulated Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, for saying his players will be required to stand for the playing of the national anthem.
Trump tweeted Friday: "Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!"
Jones was the first owner to publicly say that his players would not be allowed to stay off the field during the anthem.
Jones said the team's policy is "you stand at the anthem, toe on the line."
However, Jones also said he understood the point of view of players who say they aren't protesting the flag or the military.
He also described Trump's continuing involvement in the anthem issues as "problematic" for the league and "unprecedented.
"Yes, everybody would like for it to go away," said Jones.
Trump has repeatedly tried to bring attention to the player protests, which he opposes, and believes the culture war issue helps energize his base.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.