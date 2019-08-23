Tom Brady might be great, but Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver is officially 'terrific'
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected New England quarterback Tom Brady's application to take control of the nickname "Tom Terrific" on Thursday, ruling that it "points uniquely and unmistakably to Tom Seaver."
U.S. patent office sacks New England QB's bid for 'Tom Terrific' trademark
It's settled: Tom Seaver is "Tom Terrific," not Tom Brady.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Brady's application to take control of the nickname on Thursday, ruling that it "points uniquely and unmistakably to Tom Seaver."
It adds that giving Brady a trademark for "Tom Terrific" might lead people to conclude the Hall of Fame pitcher endorses any products, rather than the New England Patriots quarterback.
Brady has said he doesn't even like the nickname and was just trying to trademark it to keep others from using it without his permission. But Seaver fans accused Brady of trying to appropriate their hero's identity.
Brady will have to make do with the nicknames TB12 and, of course, G.O.A.T. — or "Greatest of All Time."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.