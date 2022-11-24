Bills edge Lions in final seconds for Thanksgiving win
Buffalo loses star pass rusher Von Miller to knee injury
Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with two seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field in Detroit.
Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards.
Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East.
Allen threw a go-ahead, five-yard touchdown pass to Diggs with 2:40 left, but Bass missed the extra point to make it 25-22.
The Lions converted fourth-and-one from midfield with Amon-Ra St. Brown's seven-yard end-around to set up Michael Badgley's game-tying, 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds to go. Badgley missed a 29-yard field goal late in the third and Jared Goff took a sack for a safety in the same quarter and those mistakes proved to be costly.
That post-win turkey just hits different. 🤤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsDET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsDET</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/v4VTTCfyHY">pic.twitter.com/v4VTTCfyHY</a>—@BuffaloBills
Allen had a passing and rushing touchdown in the first half, finishing 24 of 42 for 253 yards to more than make up for throwing his 11th interception of the season.
Detroit (4-7) missed an opportunity to win four straight games for the first time since 2016 and lost a franchise-record sixth straight game on Thanksgiving.
Goff was 23 of 37 for 240 yards with one-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown that made it 14-all late in the first half, and a one-yard touchdown to DJ Chark that pulled the Lions within three points early in third quarter at 22-19.
Miller suffers knee injury
Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Coach Sean McDermott said he didn't have any injury updates following the win.
Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit centre Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying Goff before leaving the game.
The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?