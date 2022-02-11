Skip to Main Content
NFL

The 5 storylines to follow for Super Bowl LVI

Five storylines to watch for during the Super Bowl match-up on Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals and hometown Los Angeles Rams.

Coaching battle, quarterback showdown highlight Sunday's game

Thomson Reuters ·
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to meet for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Battle of the coaching minds

One year after the oldest coaching match up in Super Bowl history featured Tampa Bay's 68-year-old Bruce Arians and Kansas City's 62-year-old Andy Reid, this year's game will feature the youngest pairing with the Rams' Sean McVay (36) and Bengals' Zac Taylor (38).

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stands on stage during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/The Associated Press)

It will be a reunion of sorts as Taylor spent two years on McVay's coaching staff.

Quarterback showdown

The showdown between Joe Burrow's Bengals and Matthew Stafford's Rams marks only the second Super Bowl match up between quarterbacks who were picked first overall in the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press)

The feat first happened in 2014 when Hall of Famer Peyton Manning squared off against Cam Newton.

Home sweet home

After the first 54 Super Bowl games were held without a team playing in their home stadium, the Rams will be the second to do it in as many seasons following Tampa Bay's win last year.

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press)

But since home team designation alternates each year between the two conferences, Cincinnati will actually be considered the "home team" and get to choose what colour kits they wear.

Super-sized retirement

Eric Weddle was two years into retirement when the Rams, in desperate need of a safety after an injury to Jordan Fuller, signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection in January ahead of their playoff opener.

Eric Weddle played 12 NFL seasons, then retired after the 2019 season. Thanks to a call from the Los Angeles Rams, the two-time All Pro safety finally will play in the game that eluded him in stints with the Chargers and Baltimore. (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

The 37-year-old Weddle, chasing a title that eluded him in his first 13 NFL seasons, has been superb but also said he plans to return to retirement after the Super Bowl.

Miller time

Von Miller was acquired by the Rams in a trade with Denver last November and the eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker has proven to be a dominant force for a pass rush that will look to wreak havoc on Cincinnati's backfield.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates with defensive end Aaron Donald (99) after Miller sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and caused a fumble during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Jason Behnken/The Associated Press)

With a big performance, Miller could also become the first defensive player to be named the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player multiple times having won it in 2016 while with the Denver Broncos.

Comments

