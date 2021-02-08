Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl LV
The victory gives quarterback Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl title in 10 appearances. He won his first six with New England before joining Tampa Bay this past off-season.
Tampa Bay becomes 1st team to win championship in home stadium
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have defeated Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
More to come.
