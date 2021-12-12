Kansas City rolls to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders
Ravens QB Jackson carted off with right ankle injury in loss to Browns
Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and Kansas City forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Derek Gore's 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City (9-4) to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.
Derek Gore's 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter
Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned another fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champion built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.
They've won eight of their last nine against the Raiders (6-7), outscoring them 89-23 in two meetings this season.
Derek Carr finished with 266 yards passing, much of it going to Hunter Renfrow, who caught 13 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a score. But Renfrow also had one of four fumbles and five turnovers total for Las Vegas.
It was the sixth straight game that the much-maligned Kansas City defence held an opponent to 17 points or fewer, the biggest reason for their turnaround from a mediocre 3-4 team to Super Bowl contender. They held Josh Jacobs to 24 yards rushing and the Raiders to 293 yards of total offense.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid improved to 15-3 against the team's most bitter rival. In doing so, the longtime Eagles coach joined Marty Schottenheimer and Hank Stram as the only coaches to win 100 games with Kansas City.
Browns survive Ravens rally without QB Jackson
Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore's late comeback for a 24-22 win Sunday over the Ravens, who lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
Healthier than he's been in weeks following Cleveland's bye, Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns (7-6) bounced back and beat the Ravens (8-5) after losing to them 15 days ago.
Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle sustained on the first play of the second quarter and didn't return.
The former NFL MVP was unable to put any weight on the ankle, a frightening and concerning sight for the AFC North-leading Ravens, who have been overrun by injuries this season. Jackson was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.
However he kept Baltimore close and the Ravens, who trailed 24-6 at half, pulled within 24-22 on Huntley's 8-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews with 1:17 to go.
Baltimore then recovered an onside kick, but couldn't convert on fourth-and-6 as Browns cornerback Denzel Ward tackled receiver Rashod Bateman well short of the marker.
The Browns took a 24-3 lead late in the first half when Garrett set Cleveland's single-season sacks record in style — scoring on the play.
With the Ravens at their own 20, Garrett got around left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and knocked the ball free from Huntley as he tried to pass. Garrett scooped it up and rumbled down the left sideline for the score.
The Ravens could be in trouble, depending on the severity of Jackson's injury.
The elusive QB got hurt when Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dived at his legs while he completed a pass rolling right. Jackson limped to the sideline to be examined and then struggled while climbing into a cart to be driven off.
Titans dominate Jags for 1st home shutout since 200
The Tennessee Titans were on the other side of a turnover-fest Sunday, getting four interceptions that helped them beat woeful Jacksonville 20-0 for their first home shutout in more than two decades.
Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn't thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.
Tennessee dominated Jacksonville's offensive line, sacking Lawrence three times and prompting four holding calls and a false start. All the interceptions were a direct result of pressure, but not blitzes.
The Titans (9-4) had been on the other end of turnover-filled games their previous two times out, losing to Houston and New England thanks mostly to a combined nine turnovers.
Jacksonville (2-11) provided the perfect remedy for a two-game skid. The Jaguars also extended a number of streaks of their own while failing to score in a game for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2009.
