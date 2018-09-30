NFL roundup: Titans, Texans hold on for OT victories

Ka'imi Fairbairn took advantage of his second chance on a 37-yard field goal attempt Sunday, making it as time expired in overtime to give the Houston Texans a 37-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

He had missed the first kick wide left — just after Indy called timeout. Houston (1-3) ended the league's losing streak at nine games with its first victory since Nov. 19.

The Colts threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-four from their own 43, giving the ball back to Houston with 24 seconds to go. Deshaun Watson then connected with DeAndre Hopkins on a 24-yard pass to set up the winning kick.

It's the third time in four weeks Indy (1-3) has come up short in the closing minutes. The loss spoiled Adam Vinatieri's record-breaking day.

The 45-year-old kicker became the league's career leader in field goals when he made a 42-yarder with 2 seconds left in the first half and he extended the mark to 567 with a 44-yarder to give the Colts a 34-31 lead in overtime.

But Fairbairn tied the score with a 29-yard kick and won it with the 37-yarder.

Vinatieri moved past Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, who had 565 career field goals.

Watson, who missed the final nine games last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, looked like his old self. He was 29 of 42 with 375 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. He also rushed six times for 41 yards and his first rushing score of the season.

Hopkins had eight catches for 134 yards and Keke Coutee had 11 catches for 109 yards.

Luck nearly matched the franchise's regular-season record with a 21-point comeback. But his final pass hit the ground.

He was 40 of 62 for a career-high 464 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He tied the single-game franchise record for completions and broke the mark for attempts.

Titans shock Super Bowl champs

Marcus Mariota hit Corey Davis with a 10-yard touchdown pass just before the end of overtime, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 on Sunday for their best start since 2013.

The Titans trailed by 14 in the third quarter before rallying for the lead. They also trailed 23-20 in overtime before coming back again behind Mariota, who in his first start since being knocked out of the season opener with an injured elbow threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score.

On the game-winning drive, the Titans converted three fourth downs, one by penalty. Mariota hit Taywan Taylor with a 19-yarder on fourth-and-15, and Mariota found a wide-open Dion Lewis on fourth-and-2 for a 17-yard gain. Facing third-and-goal and the clock running out, Mariota found Davis for the receiver's first TD catch in the regular season.

The Titans (3-1) also came up with four sacks. Rookie Harold Landry got his first and also stripped Carson Wentz of the ball within the first minute of the fourth quarter, setting up the second of Ryan Succop's two field goals.

The Eagles (2-2) had their chances to win both at the end of regulation and in overtime but were forced to settle for a pair of field goals by Jake Elliott.

Philadelphia had three chances inside the Tennessee 20 to win in regulation after DeAndre Carter returned a punt 42 yards to the Titans 39 with 1:41 left, but Wentz threw incomplete on first and third down. Elliott kicked a 30-yarder to force overtime.

In the extra period, the Eagles had first-and-10 at the Tennessee 17 but had to settle for a 37-yard field goal by Elliott for the lead.