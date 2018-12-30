NFL roundup: Foles leads Eagles to improbable playoff spot

Nick Foles' magic stretched all the way back to Minnesota.

Foles did it again, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-0 victory over the Redskins and the defending Super Bowl champions earned the NFC's final wild-card berth when Chicago beat the Vikings on Sunday.

The Eagles (9-7) will play at the Bears (12-4) next weekend.

Foles tied Philip Rivers' NFL record by completing 25 straight passes and threw two touchdown passes before a chest injury forced him out of the game. Nate Sudfeld fired a 22-yard TD on his only pass.

It felt like a home game for the Eagles. Philadelphia fans filled FedEx Field, sang "Fly! Eagles! Fly!" and chanted "Let's Go Bears!" There were several thousand empty seats and Redskins fans could only cheer for the Vikings to spite Eagles fans.

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia's win over New England last February, is 6-0 in must-win games filling in for Carson Wentz.

Foles stepped in after Wentz was sidelined by a back injury earlier this month and guided Philadelphia to an upset on the road against the Rams as a 13 ½-point underdog. He set a franchise record for yards passing in a game with 471 in a 32-30 comeback win last week against Houston.

The Eagles dominated the Redskins, controlling the ball for 43:19. Philadelphia's defence held Washington to only 89 yards total offence.

Ravens survive Mayfield's furious comeback to clink division

The Baltimore Ravens squeezed past the Browns and into the playoffs, using two rushing touchdowns by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and a late defensive stand to beat Cleveland 26-24 Sunday and claim the AFC North title.

The Ravens (10-6) ended a three-year playoff drought with their sixth win in seven games. Fourth-seed Baltimore will open the post-season next weekend at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A year ago, Baltimore missed the playoffs by losing its finale at home to the Bengals, who rallied with a last-minute touchdown.

Remembering that disappointing finish quite well, most of the announced crowd of 70,925 was on its feet as the Browns moved closer to field-goal range with the clock winding down. A 19-yard completion from Baker Mayfield to former Ravens top draft pick Breshad Perriman and a 16-yarder to Jarvis Landry pushed the ball to the Baltimore 39 with 1:30 left.

Following three straight incompletions, the Ravens blitzed Mayfield on fourth down and linebacker C.J. Mosley picked off a pass to clinch it. Baltimore finished a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat Cincinnati 16-13.

It's been quite a turnaround for the Ravens, who were 4-5 before Jackson took over for injured Joe Flacco, the team's starting quarterback since 2008. Flacco was behind centre in 2012, when Baltimore captured its last division crown and ultimately won the Super Bowl.

Mayfield threw three touchdown passes to finish with 27, an NFL record for a rookie. Although he pierced the NFL's top-ranked defence for 376 yards, he was intercepted three times.

Buccaneers, Jets fire head coaches Dirk Koetter

Dirk Koetter has been fired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Todd Bowles is out as the New York Jets coach.

The Buccaneers made the announcement Sunday night, a little more than three hours after the Bucs concluded a disappointing season with a 34-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Koetter was promoted from offensive coordinator to his first NFL head coaching position when Tampa Bay fired Lovie Smith in January 2016. He led the Bucs to a 9-7 record that year, but followed up with consecutive 5-11 finishes.

The Bucs started 2-0 this year, and then lost 11 of 14 down the stretch, including four straight games to finish the season.

Koetter, who had a 19-29 record, was dismissed after meeting with team ownership after Sunday's game.

"We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years," Bucs co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement.

The Jets announced the long-expected decision Sunday night that it moved on from Bowles, who went 24-40 over his tenure.

There was some uncertainty surrounding general manager Mike Maccagnan's job status, but it appears he will remain in his role and help lead the Jets' search for a new coach.

Bowles, 54, was hired in January 2015 after New York fired Rex Ryan. The Jets got off to a solid start under Bowles, who guided them to a 10-6 record. But they fell a win shy of the playoffs in his first season after losing a win-and-in game against Ryan's Bills. Still, many expected the Jets to take the next step under Bowles.

It never happened.