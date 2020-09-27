Browns rally to beat Washington in historic NFL game
First time 2 female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field
Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to spur the Cleveland Browns to a 34-20 win over the visiting Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon at First Energy Stadium.
Baker Mayfield was 16-of-23 passing with 156 yards and two touchdowns, and the Browns cashed in four Dwayne Haskins Jr. turnovers for 24 points to move to 2-1 for the first time since 2011. Cleveland will play next week with a record above .500 for the first time since Dec. 14, 2014, breaking a string of 84 straight weeks at or below .500.
The game marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.
Jennifer King is on Washington's staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Cleveland. Sarah Thomas was the down judge.
Haskins, Young, Washington safety Landon Collins and defensive end Montez Sweat raised their fists during the national anthem.
Bills rally after blowing 25-point lead
Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including a scoring strike to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, as the Buffalo Bills remained undefeated by thwarting the Los Angeles Rams' comeback attempt for a 35-32 victory Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The Rams overcame a 25-point, third-quarter deficit and took a late 32-28 lead before Allen drove the Bills 75 yards in the final four minutes for the game-winner.
The Rams (2-1) appeared set to match their third-largest comeback in NFL history and the longest in franchise history when they scored 29 unanswered points, all in the second half. Their four consecutive TD drives came on a 1-yard run from quarterback Jared Goff run, two Goff TD passes and a 1-yard, go-ahead score on the ground by Darrell Henderson Jr.
After the Bills' offence was kept in check for much of the second half, Allen still was able to bring his team to cap a day when he was 24 of 33 for 311 yards with one interception.
Foles completes Bears comeback over Falcons
Nick Foles came off the bench and completed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Chicago Bears to a 30-26 comeback win over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
Foles completed the rally with a go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:53 to go in the fourth quarter. Bears safety Tashaun Gipson made an interception on the Falcons' next drive to seal the victory.
Chicago (3-0) remained unbeaten after three weeks for the first time since 2013. Jimmy Graham led the Bears with two touchdown catches while Miller and Allen Robinson added one touchdown reception apiece.
Foles completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in less than two quarters. The 31-year-old veteran replaced Mitchell Trubisky, who completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Matt Ryan completed 19 of 38 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Atlanta (0-3). The Falcons are winless after three weeks for the first time since 2007, adding to questions about the future of embattled coach Dan Quinn.
The Falcons led 26-10 in the second half before the Bears rallied, similar to last week, when Atlanta squandered a 19-point halftime lead over the Dallas Cowboys.
Newton honours Chadwick Boseman on cleats in Pats win over Raiders
Rex Burkhead scored a career-high three touchdowns and Sony Michel rushed for 117 yards on nine carries to lead the New England Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.
Burkhead rushed for two touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass for New England (2-1). He totaled 98 scrimmage yards — 49 on six carries and 49 on seven receptions — as the Patriots rushed for a season-best 250 yards, marking their second time over 200 already this season.
Cam Newton completed 17 of 28 passes for 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Nick Folk added three field goals as the Patriots defeated the Raiders for the sixth straight time. Newton also wore cleats that had Wakanda Forever on one side and Superman holding Black Panther's helemet on the other.
Derek Carr was 24-of-32 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas (2-1). Foster Moreau caught a touchdown and Josh Jacobs totaled 83 yards (71 rushing, 12 receiving) for the Raiders.
