Taylor's historic day leads Colts to blowout victory over Bills
Vikings down Packers with last-second field goal
Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record by scoring five times, and took over the NFL lead in both yards rushing and touchdowns, in the Indianapolis Colts' 41-15 rout of the unraveling Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Taylor scored three times in the first half, including a 23-yard catch, en route to becoming the NFL's first player with five TDs in one game since New Orleans' Alvin Kamara had six TDs rushing in a 52-33 win over Minnesota last Christmas Day.
The Bills (6-4) ceded their lead atop the AFC East, falling a half-game behind — guess who? — New England, which Buffalo will play twice over the next five weeks.
Taylor finished with a season-high 185 yards rushing and four touchdowns and has 1,122 yards this season after beginning the day tied for the league lead with the injured Derrick Henry of Tennessee. Taylor has 14 touchdowns this season, moving ahead of Arizona's James Conner, who began the day with 12.
Jonathan Taylor’s day so far: 173 yards from scrimmage & 5 touchdowns 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBUF</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/WI0Y4jpKmv">https://t.co/WI0Y4jpKmv</a>—@NFL
Taylor topped 100 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown for the eighth consecutive game, matching the NFL's longest run set by former Colts running back Lydell Mitchell, spanning the 1975-76 seasons, and LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.
The Colts (6-5) continued their roll by improving to 5-1 in their past six games. Indianapolis had gone 0-5 against opponents who made the playoffs last year, including two losses to AFC South rival Tennessee.
The Bills have dropped three of five — including a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville two weeks ago — and haven't won consecutive games since a 4-0 run ended with a 34-31 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 18.
Vikings squeeze past Packers on last-second field goal
Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn't get to touch the ball last.
Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (5-5), who watched yet another game come down to the final play after Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.
VIKINGS WIN. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/V6jot3JjtR">pic.twitter.com/V6jot3JjtR</a>—@NFL
Unable to practice much at all this week because of a toe injury, after missing much of the first half of the month with COVID-19, Rodgers finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards.
Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 169 yards and two scores, including a third-down catch against rookie Eric Stokes that Cousins delivered for a 23-yard touchdown while being decked on a blitz by Darnell Savage.
Hurts' 3 TDs leads Eagles to win over Saints
Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, Darius Slay returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 40-29 on Sunday.
The Eagles (5-6) have won two in a row for the first time this season and rookie coach Nick Sirianni earned his first victory at home in five tries.
JALEN HURTS.<br><br>3 rushing TDs on the day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/jLi51cKEI4">pic.twitter.com/jLi51cKEI4</a>—@NFL
The Saints (5-5) dropped their third straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury during a 36-27 win over Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Trevor Siemian threw three touchdown passes and two picks and ran for a score without several missing starters around him. Four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk didn't play.
Washington spoils Newton's 1st home game back with win
Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league's top-ranked pass defence, and Washington spoiled Cam Newton's return to Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Terry McLaurin had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against a Panthers defence that came in having allowed 173.3 yards passing per game.
Taylor Heinicke delivers on 4th & 3! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WashingtonFootball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WashingtonFootball</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsCAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/WFeXt2Mb9x">pic.twitter.com/WFeXt2Mb9x</a>—@NFL
Newton, making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers, threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard score. But Newton's final two potential game-winning drives ended when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams sacked Newton with 1:11 left to seal the game for Washington (4-6) and Ron Rivera, the former Panthers coach in his first game back in Carolina. Christian McCaffrey combined for 119 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers (5-6).
Lamar-less Ravens down Bears on late scoring drive
Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday.
Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.
Touchdown, <a href="https://twitter.com/devontafreeman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@devontafreeman</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> take the lead with 22 seconds remaining. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCHI</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/LLoBPhCPY2">pic.twitter.com/LLoBPhCPY2</a>—@NFL
Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and the Ravens came away with the win after losing the previous week at Miami.
Chicago's Andy Dalton threw two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder to Marquise Goodwin in the closing minutes. Justin Fields had left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter.
The Bears (3-7) lost their fifth straight.
Texans snap undermanned Titans' 6-game winning streak
Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL's longest active skid by beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 to end the league's longest winning streak on a wet and rainy Sunday.
The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight straight since winning their season opener and hadn't scored a TD on the road since Sept. 19.
Desmond King had two of the Texans' four interceptions — three in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Titans' attempted rally. Houston turned those and a fumbled punt into 13 points. The Texans also had two sacks.
The Titans (8-3) snapped their six-game winning streak with their first loss since Oct. 3. That came to the then-winless New York Jets, and the Texans hadn't won since the season opener.
Chubb carries Browns past winless Lions
Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as the Cleveland Browns held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep Detroit winless with a sloppy 13-10 victory over the Lions on Sunday.
Chubb returned to Cleveland's lineup after a one-game absence due to COVID-19. The star running back caught a 5-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield and then helped the Browns (6-5) run out the clock.
With Cleveland's crowd chanting his name before every snap, Chubb gained 36 yards on the final drive as the Browns chewed up the last 2:29.
The Lions (0-9-1) couldn't build off any momentum from their 16-16 tie a week ago in Pittsburgh and made some critical mistakes while growing their winless streak to 14 games. They are the league's only winless team.
Dolphins take 3rd straight victory with win over rival Jets
Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory.
A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins (4-7) overcame some penalties — and the Jets had some sloppy plays of their own — to get their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row in the middle of last season
49ers cruise past lowly Jaguars
Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week, and the San Francisco 49ers dominated Jacksonville 30-3 on Sunday for their third win in four games.
Coming off their best game of the season — a 31-10 stunner against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night — the 49ers (5-5) traveled cross-country on a short week and looked every bit like a playoff contender for the second time in six days.
They scored on their first five possessions, including opening the game with a 20-play field-goal drive that took more than 13 minutes, and set the tone for what would be another long day for the Jaguars (2-8).
San Francisco ran 33 of the game's first 37 plays and had more first downs (14) than Jacksonville had yards (12) midway through the second quarter.
