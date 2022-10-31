Diggs leads Bills past slumping Packers for 4th straight win
Eagles move to 7-0 with dominant win over Steelers; Seahawks remain atop NFC West
Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay's secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win Sunday night over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.
Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown.
Otherwise, the AFC-leading Bills (6-1) never trailed in winning their fourth straight and matching their best start to a season since 1993.
Josh Allen finished 13 of 25 for 218 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He added 49 yards rushing, including powerful 20-yard gain on third-and-14 to set up his 1-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox that opened the scoring.
Diggs' TD early in the second quarter made it 14-0, and the Bills led 24-7 at the half. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 7-yard sweep, and Diggs had a 53-yard catch that set up Tyler Bass' 42-yard field goal as time expired.
Sunday Night Stef. 😎<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/BMhko1dSE6">pic.twitter.com/BMhko1dSE6</a>—@BuffaloBills
Rodgers, the four-time MVP, was unable to will the Packers to victory after he called out teammates, cited too many mental errors and shared the blame following a 23-21 loss at Washington.
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5. The four-game skid is the second-longest under Rodgers and the team's worst since 2016. Green Bay hasn't been 3-5 since 2006, Brett Favre's second-to-last season.
Rodgers finished 19 of 30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Hurts throws 3 TDs as Eagles beat Steelers
Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as unbeaten Philadelphia raced past Pittsburgh 35-13.
Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers (2-6) and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh's only touchdown.
Brown became the first receiver since Tennessee's Drew Bennett in 2004 with three receiving touchdowns of 25-plus yards in the first half. Hurts hit Brown from 39 yards, 27 and 29 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.
ZP3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsPHI</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/oLoBoROQWc">pic.twitter.com/oLoBoROQWc</a>—@Eagles
Brown had his best game in his short Eagles tenure, topping the 155 yards he had in the season opener against Detroit. He had only two touchdowns entering the game.
Hurts threw a 39-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal in the third for a 28-10 lead.
McCaffrey stars as 49ers beat Rams
Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered points to finish its eighth consecutive regular-season victory over its NFC West rivals.
McCaffrey finished with 94 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving in his second game with the Niners. LaDainian Tomlinson was the last player with rushing, passing and receiving TDs in the same game, doing it for San Diego back in 2005.
This catch 😳<a href="https://t.co/PFQoUQz6nU">pic.twitter.com/PFQoUQz6nU</a>—@NBCS49ers
The 49ers outbid the Rams (3-4) last week in a trade for McCaffrey's services, and the versatile running back showed Los Angeles exactly what it missed.
Matthew Stafford passed for 187 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown since 2016 for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who are under .500 for the third time — all occurring this season — in coach Sean McVay's career. Los Angeles managed 43 net yards in the second half while getting shut out after halftime for the third time already this season.
Seahawks stay atop NFC West with win over Giants
Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left and the Seahawks defeat the Giants for their third straight win.
New York (6-2) saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week and lost ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East — largely because the Seahawks corralled Saquon Barkley, who was held to a season-low 53 yards on 20 carries and had three catches for 9 yards.
THANK YOU K9! <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsSEA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsSEA</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/DqTaooRcWP">pic.twitter.com/DqTaooRcWP</a>—@Seahawks
Lockett lost a fumble in the first half and dropped what would have been a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter. But he came through on the Seahawks' go-ahead drive.
Walker finished with 51 yards on 18 carries, including a 16-yard TD after New York's Richie James fumbled his second punt return of the game in the fourth quarter. Smith was 23 of 34 for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Cowboys cruise past Bears
Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and Dallas beat Chicago.
Justin Fields rallied the Bears (3-5) within five after trailing 28-7. But he made a big gaffe by jumping over Parsons after the star linebacker's fumble recovery instead of touching him down. Parsons got up, stumbled and rolled over the goal line for a 36-yard touchdown that made it 42-23.
The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014. Prescott opened the scoring with a 7-yard run. Prescott's two TD passes, including one to CeeDee Lamb, came on either side of Pollard's first score.
It's <a href="https://twitter.com/Tp__5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tp__5</a>'s world and we're just livin' in it 🤷♂️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsDAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsDAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/p0BdbYT06c">pic.twitter.com/p0BdbYT06c</a>—@dallascowboys
Pollard had a 54-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Prescott was 21 of 27 for 250 yards with an interception in his second game back after missing five with a fractured right thumb. Pollard tied his career highs in yards and carries (14).
Belichick surpasses Halas as Patriots beat Jets
Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL's career coaching victories list and New England beat New York for the 13th straight time.
Belichick got his 325th win, including playoffs, and now trails only Don Shula (347).
Mac Jones, who was benched in Monday night's loss to Chicago rookie Bailey Zappe, finished 24 of 35 for 194 yards with a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and an interception.
Once again 🗣<a href="https://twitter.com/McCourtyTwins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McCourtyTwins</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverNE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverNE</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsNYJ</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/hjwIBQhnBA">pic.twitter.com/hjwIBQhnBA</a>—@Patriots
After a promising start, Wilson made too many mistakes in the first 300-yard passing game of his career — he was 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two TDs to Tyler Conklin.
New York made it closer on Wilson's 9-yard touchdown pass to Conklin with 1:51 left, but New England recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?