Mahomes sets record as Kansas City clinches AFC's top seed with win over Raiders
Quarterback breaks NFL record for most total yards in a season
Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for most total yards in a season, and Kansas City rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed.
More than setting the mark, Mahomes helped ensure the top seed for Kansas City (14-3) and a bye in the first round of the playoffs, which begin next weekend. Kansas City, however, is not assured of home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
- 'The love has been overwhelming': Bills safety Hamlin makes 1st public comments since cardiac arrest
Kansas City matched its franchise record for regular-season victories, set in 2020, and they set a team mark with their 17th consecutive game of at least 300 yards of offence.
The Raiders (6-11) ended their first season under coach Josh McDaniels with three consecutive losses and four defeats in five games. They made the playoffs a year ago, but now face serious questions at quarterback, offensive line and throughout the defence.
Jarrett Stidham started his second game in a row in place of the sidelined Derek Carr, and this performance didn't go nearly as well as the first one. Stidham completed 22 of 36 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked six times.
A week ago, he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was dealing with hip and oblique injuries as well as a reported family emergency, was a game-day decision but played. He rushed for 45 yards and could possibly win the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards.
But Jacobs fell short of the franchise rushing record of 1,759 yards set by Marcus Allen in 1985. This was potentially Jacobs' final game as a member of the Raiders because his fifth-year option was not picked up. His performance this season has given Las Vegas officials plenty to consider.
