NFL will review Eugene Chung's allegations that team said he was 'not the right minority' during interview
Korean American didn't identify the team involved
The NFL plans to review Eugene Chung's allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching position.
Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England who played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade, told The Boston Globe he was told he was "not the right minority" by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, didn't identify the team.
"We will review the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."
Chung began his coaching career with the Eagles on Andy Reid's staff in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach. He followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013 and came to Philadelphia with Doug Pederson in 2016.
"Alleged comments made to Eugene Chung by an NFL team during a recent interview should be investigated by the NFL," the Fritz Pollard Alliance said in a statement. "If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it is further evidence that despite good faith changes to diversity-related policies, the NFL's actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination."
