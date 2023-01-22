Bengals beat Bills to set up AFC championship rematch against Kansas City
Cincinnati's defence swarms Buffalo QB Josh Allen on snow-slicked field in 27-10 win
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defence swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the visiting Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Instead, it was "Joe Cool" showing poise while playing in a persistent snowfall.
Burrow completed his first nine passes for 105 yards in leading Cincinnati to a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions. Ja'Marr Chase opened the scoring with a 28-yard TD catch 3:20 into the game, followed by Burrow's 15-yard TD throw to Hayden Hurst eight minutes later. Joe Mixon scored on a one-yard run, and Evan McPherson hit field goals from 20 and 28 yards in a game the Bengals never trailed.
The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history, and will again travel to play Kansas City. The Bengals beat Kansas City 27-24 to advance to last year's Super Bowl, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Bills' playoff run ended in the divisional round for a second straight season, including a 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City last year.
Had Buffalo defeated Cincinnati, the AFC championship would have been held at Atlanta next weekend because the Bills (13-3) finished the season a half-game behind Kansas City (14-3) after their game against Cincinnati was cancelled.
