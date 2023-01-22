Bengals beat Bills to set up AFC championship rematch against Kansas City

Content
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defence swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the visiting Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday.

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
A male football quarterback wearing No. 9 passes the ball with his right hand as snow falls in a stadium filled with fans.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during the second quarter of his team's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. (USA TODAY Sports)

Damar Hamlin's inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was cancelled on Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

Instead, it was "Joe Cool" showing poise while playing in a persistent snowfall.

Burrow completed his first nine passes for 105 yards in leading Cincinnati to a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions. Ja'Marr Chase opened the scoring with a 28-yard TD catch 3:20 into the game, followed by Burrow's 15-yard TD throw to Hayden Hurst eight minutes later. Joe Mixon scored on a one-yard run, and Evan McPherson hit field goals from 20 and 28 yards in a game the Bengals never trailed.

The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history, and will again travel to play Kansas City. The Bengals beat Kansas City 27-24 to advance to last year's Super Bowl, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals have won the past three meetings against Kansas City, including a 27-24 victory last month. Kansas City is making its fifth straight appearance in the AFC championship game following a 27-20 win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

The Bills' playoff run ended in the divisional round for a second straight season, including a 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City last year.

Had Buffalo defeated Cincinnati, the AFC championship would have been held at Atlanta next weekend because the Bills (13-3) finished the season a half-game behind Kansas City (14-3) after their game against Cincinnati was cancelled.

